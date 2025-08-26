Organized group of officers, servicemen and civilians exposed in Odesa region for smuggling draft-age persons across border. PHOTO

A scheme for the illegal smuggling of persons liable for military service across the state border of Ukraine has been exposed.

This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, Censor.NET reports.

It has been established that during 2024-2025, an organised group consisting of individual law enforcement officers, military personnel and civilian intermediaries operated in the Odesa region. Their activities were aimed at ensuring the illegal departure of men of military age abroad bypassing official checkpoints.

It is noted that the scheme operated in the direction of the unrecognized Transnistria. Members of the group distributed roles among themselves: some were responsible for finding clients and recruiting them through specially created channels in messaging apps, while others organized transportation to the border zone, arranged routes for illegal crossings, and handled contacts with accomplices in Moldova.

The cost of such a "service package" ranged from $5,000 per person. For those subject to military service, the organizers provided transportation to the border, instructions, means to overcome obstacles, and further escort on the territory of the other state.

It is reported that repeated instances of organizing illegal border crossings have been documented. Prosecutors have already notified several servicemen of suspicion in organizing and attempting to arrange illegal transfers across the state border (Part 3 of Article 332, Part 2 of Article 15, Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The court imposed preventive measures in the form of bail combined with procedural obligations. As for the group’s organizer, who is currently outside Ukraine, prosecutors are preparing a motion to place him in pre-trial detention.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. Authorities are establishing the full circle of group members, including civilian intermediaries and individuals who assisted in arranging illegal routes. Further notices of suspicion are planned, as well as adjustments to existing charges based on the evidence collected.