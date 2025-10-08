Two men detained in Volyn region for facilitating illegal transfer of persons across border. PHOTOS

Operatives of the 9th Border Detachment named after the Sich Riflemen detained two offenders near the city of Novovolynsk as they were transporting a man of conscription age to the border area with the intention of illegally smuggling him across the border.

The operation was carried out in coordination with officers of the Migration Police and investigators from the Kyiv Regional Police Department, under the procedural supervision of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, Censor.NET reports.

It was documented that a 29-year-old organizer and his 28-year-old accomplice shared information on social media about possible ways to illegally cross the border. After finding a client, they transported him to the border area in their personal vehicle. During the trip, they gave detailed instructions on how the illegal transfer would take place. The men were fully aware of their unlawful actions but ignored the law in exchange for financial compensation.

The cost of the illegal transfer to EU countries was set at $6,500. The offenders were detained while receiving part of the payment — a $2,500 down payment.

The men have been served a notice of suspicion under the article on illegal trafficking of persons across the state border of Ukraine. A measure of restraint is expected to be imposed.







