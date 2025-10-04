Organizers of the transfer of conscripts will be tried in Zakarpattia: 17 participants exposed. PHOTOS

The prosecutor's office brought cases against 17 people who tried to smuggle more than 18 men of military age across the border. They wanted to receive more than $73,000 for their services.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Transcarpathian Regional Prosecutor's Office.

During the current week, prosecutors in Zakarpattia sent to court indictments against 17 people who tried to illegally organise and smuggle conscripts across the state border. The total amount of illegal benefits the criminals expected to receive exceeds USD 73 thousand. Due to the timely actions of law enforcement officers, more than 18 men of mobilisation age were prevented from escaping.

Thus, in the Uzhhorod region, a 42-year-old local resident and a 62-year-old resident of the Zhytomyr region will be tried for attempting to organise illegal border crossing for two men of conscription age for USD 7.6 thousand. They drove the citizens to the outskirts of Uzhhorod, from where they were supposed to move towards Slovakia, but 700 metres from the border, both were detained by border guards.

The investigation into the fourth accomplice in the scheme, which was set up by two railway workers in the Uzhhorod region, has been completed. This man had been wanted since March 2025, but was exposed by law enforcement. The investigation established that the railway employees - the father, who worked as a conductor and transported the fugitives to Zakarpattia in a private compartment, and his son, along with other accomplices - transported the men closer to the border and provided advice and coordinates for crossing it. In total, they received $9,000 for each fugitive. The indictments against all four people involved in the scheme have already been submitted to the court.

In the Rakhiv region, an investigation was completed against two Transcarpathians who organised the transfer of four Ukrainian citizens - residents of Ivano-Frankivsk and Kyiv regions aged 30 to 51 - for their further illegal crossing of the state border with Romania. For providing such services, they were to receive from 2 to 8 thousand US dollars. The men were detained in a mountain tract in the village of Bohdan, Rakhiv district.

