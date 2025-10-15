Illegal border crossing scheme exposed: deputy mayor involved – SBGS. PHOTOS

Border guards detained a Ukrainian citizen who was trying to smuggle goods from Ukraine to Moldova bypassing checkpoints at the Sokyriany department in Chernivtsi region.

This was reported by the State Border Guard Service. Censor.NET reports.

As noted, the border guards later exposed all participants in the illegal scheme of illegal trafficking of persons across the state border.

One of the deputy mayors of Sokyriany in the Chernivtsi region was involved in the illegal scheme, using his official position to help "clients" reach the border. The main organizer, a resident of Khmelnytskyi region, was responsible for finding people willing to illegally cross into Moldova and gave them instructions on timing and routes. The perpetrators charged $7,000 per person for their services.

A series of searches were carried out at the suspects’ residences. As a result, law enforcement officers found and seized a 7.62 mm AKMS assault rifle, an SVD sniper rifle, a Mosin rifle, a Winchester carbine, an Escort Magnum rubber-bullet gun, and several hundred rounds of ammunition for these weapons.

In addition, mobile phones and a car used in the illegal activity were seized.

It is reported that the main persons involved in the case have been detained. They were served a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offence under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.







