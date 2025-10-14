Smuggling to Hungary for $29,000: three evaders detained in Zakarpattia – State Border Guard Service. PHOTOS

In Transcarpathia, border guards of the Mukachevo Detachment detained three men from Kyiv, Odesa and Kirovohrad regions who were trying to illegally cross the border with Hungary.

According to the report, the men were spotted by servicemen from the "Velyka Palad" border unit just 200 meters from the border. They chose to travel at night, bypassing checkpoints, and crossed the Tysa River. A local "taxi driver" was supposed to drive them to the border.

During investigative actions on the outskirts of the village of Pyiterfolvo, officers of the Main Operative and Investigative Department of the Mukachevo detachment, together with the National Police, detained the smuggler. He had planned to receive 29,000 US dollars for his services.

Three citizens of Ukraine who tried to illegally cross the border were brought to administrative responsibility under Article 204-1 of the Code of Administrative Offences. The driver was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the CPC of Ukraine and served a notice of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal transportation of persons across the state border of Ukraine).

