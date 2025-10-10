Ukrainian woman was carrying nearly million US dollars under bonnet of her Mercedes, - State Border Guard Service. PHOTOS

Thanks to information from the operational and search department of the Chernivtsi border guard detachment, the illegal export of 970 thousand US dollars was prevented at the Ukrainian-Romanian border.

Yesterday, a citizen of Ukraine born in 1990 arrived at the Porubne international checkpoint on her way to Romania, Censor.NET reports.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Taking into account the available operational information about possible illegal movement of currency, the car was sent for an in-depth inspection.

During the inspection, a joint inspection team of border guards and customs officers found a specially equipped cache in the engine compartment. It contained 38 packages and 7 rolls of undeclared cash.

The value of the seized currency at the NBU exchange rate is UAH 40 million 160 thousand. A "Mercedes E 55 AMG" car was also seized, valued at UAH 1 million 200 thousand.

The border guards of the Chernivtsi Detachment sent a report to the Regional Bureau of the BES Territorial Office on the detection of signs of a criminal offence.





See more: Two men detained in Volyn region for facilitating illegal transfer of persons across border. PHOTOS