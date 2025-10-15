Ukrainian border guards of the Forpost brigade in the Vovchansk direction captured a Russian soldier who turned out to be a citizen of Kazakhstan.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

According to the prisoner, he is fighting on the side of Russia not for ideological reasons, but for the sake of obtaining Russian citizenship.

The SBGS notes that this is yet another case of foreigners participating in the war against Ukraine and being used by the Russian command as 'cannon fodder'.

Border guards emphasise that the Forpost brigade not only holds its positions but also inflicts losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy, preventing the occupiers from advancing.

