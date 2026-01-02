Russia is increasing use of guided bombs and in 2026 this will be one of main threats, - Ihnat

Russian invaders are increasing their use of various types of guided aerial bombs, and in 2026, this will be one of the main threats.

This was announced on the air of the telethon "Yedyny Novyny" by Colonel Yurii Ihnat, head of the Communications Department of the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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Over the past year, Russians have used 60,000 such bombs.

"Every month, the number of guided aerial bombs used by the enemy is increasing. These are weapons that the enemy has been using for about two years, and the trend is growing. We understand that there are not enough missiles in the world to deal with these bombs. But there are already successful countermeasures against these weapons in various areas," said Yurii Ihnat.

According to him, the main means of counteraction should be the fight against enemy aircraft. "It is necessary to drive away the carriers of such aerial bombs," added Yurii Ihnat.

Ukrainian defense forces are stepping up their efforts to counter Russian guided aerial bombs, which remain one of the greatest threats on the front line. The military is implementing a set of measures to reduce the effectiveness of Russian air strikes.

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