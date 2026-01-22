Pavlohrad, Kryvyi Rih, and Nikopol district under UAV strikes: two women wounded
Russian troops attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with strike drones and FPV drones during the night and in the morning. As a result of the shelling, residential buildings, cars, and infrastructure were damaged in several communities, and civilians were injured.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Handzha, according to Censor.NET.
Pavlohrad
In Pavlohrad, eight private houses and four cars were damaged as a result of the UAV attack.
Synelnykove district
The aggressor also directed drones at the Vasylkivka district.
- An 81-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalised in a moderate condition.
- Fires broke out.
- An office building and a gas pipeline were damaged.
Kryvyi Rih
In Kryvyi Rih, a 70-year-old woman was injured by an enemy UAV. She is receiving outpatient treatment. A private house caught fire.
Nikopol
The enemy struck the Nikopol region with FPV drones. They targeted Nikopol itself and the Pokrovske district.
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