Russians used Shaheds on Starlink to strike Ukraine for first time, Flash says

Drone Industry

Russian troops likely used Shahed-type drones equipped with Starlink satellite communications terminals to strike Ukraine for the first time.

This was reported by radio communications and electronic warfare specialist, Defense Minister adviser Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash), Censor.NET reports.

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Shaheds controlled via Starlink

During the January 24 attack on helicopters in the Kropyvnytskyi area, the Russians used Shahed-type drones that were controlled via the Starlink satellite communications system.

Flash published a video in which, he said, one can see automatic target lock and manual guidance based on imagery.

"But there were no UAVs nearby to create a Mesh radio network. I conclude that we are seeing the first use of Shaheds on Starlink. These Shaheds, under manual control, flew almost at ground level so that radar would not detect them," he wrote.

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