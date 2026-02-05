First phase of Starlink’s "white list" has been launched. Russian terminals have been blocked, - Fedorov
Starlink terminals added to the "white list" are already operating in Ukraine. At the same time, Russian terminals have been blocked.
This was announced by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"The first batch of terminals that made it onto the "white list" is already operational.
Currently, the "white lists" are updated once a day. If you have submitted your terminal for registration but it is not yet operational, please wait. This is a very large-scale process that takes time. At the same time, we are already working on ensuring that data is verified in real time," the statement said.
Fedorov noted that civilians need to verify their Starlink through the Administrative Services Centre.
For legal entities, the relevant service will soon be available on the Diia portal.
What preceded this?
- As noted, American businessman Elon Musk responded to Ukraine's request to resolve the issue of Starlink terminals being used in Russian "Shahed" kamikaze drones.
- On 25 January, radio technology expert Serhii (Flash) Beskrestnov, who became an advisor to Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on technological issues, announced the possible use of Starlink satellite internet by the Russians on "Shahed" strike UAVs.
- Later, Defence Minister Fedorov announced that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, together with SpaceX, was addressing the issue of Starlink's use on Russian UAVs.
- On 1 February, American businessman Elon Musk assured that Russia's unauthorised use of Starlink had been stopped.
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