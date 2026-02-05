First phase of Starlink’s "white list" has been launched. Russian terminals have been blocked, - Fedorov

Starlink terminals added to the "white list" are already operating in Ukraine. At the same time, Russian terminals have been blocked.

This was announced by Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"The first batch of terminals that made it onto the "white list" is already operational.

Currently, the "white lists" are updated once a day. If you have submitted your terminal for registration but it is not yet operational, please wait. This is a very large-scale process that takes time. At the same time, we are already working on ensuring that data is verified in real time," the statement said.

Fedorov noted that civilians need to verify their Starlink through the Administrative Services Centre.

For legal entities, the relevant service will soon be available on the Diia portal.

Read more: Fedorov called on commanders at all levels to organise verification of Starlink terminals

What preceded this?

Read more: Starlink registration: Defense Ministry publishes instructions on how to complete verification