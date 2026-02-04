Fedorov called on commanders at all levels to organise verification of Starlink terminals
The verification process for Starlink is ongoing in Ukraine. Terminals are actively being added to the "white list" to ensure their operation.
This was reported by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.
Details
"It is now critically important to verify all terminals used for defense purposes. To do this, the military must transfer all Starlink terminal numbers through the DELTA system to the "white list."
We would like to remind you that you do not need to place your own terminals on the military unit's balance sheet or transfer account data. It is enough to add the terminal to the "white list" so that it continues to work after being blocked," explained the head of the Ministry of Defense.
According to Fedorov, the process will eventually be structured in such a way as to obtain data for terminal registration in real time.
"I appeal to commanders at all levels: organize the verification of Starlink terminals to ensure continuity and stability of communication," he concluded.
Earlier, the Ministry of Defense published an algorithm on how to verify Starlink satellite communication terminals in Ukraine for military and civilian use.
What preceded it?
- As noted, American businessman Elon Musk responded to Ukraine's request to resolve the issue of Starlink terminals being used in Russian Shahed kamikaze drones.
- On January 25, radio technology specialist Serhii (Flash) Beskrestnov, who became an advisor to Defense Minister Mikhail Fedorov on technological issues, announced the possible use of Starlink satellite internet by Russians on Shahed strike UAVs.
- Later, Defense Minister Fedorov announced that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, together with SpaceX, is resolving the issue of Starlink's use on Russian UAVs.
- On February 1, American businessman Elon Musk assured that Russia's unauthorized use of Starlink had been stopped.
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