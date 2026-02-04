Fedorov called on commanders at all levels to organise verification of Starlink terminals

The verification process for Starlink is ongoing in Ukraine. Terminals are actively being added to the "white list" to ensure their operation.

This was reported by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

Details

"It is now critically important to verify all terminals used for defense purposes. To do this, the military must transfer all Starlink terminal numbers through the DELTA system to the "white list."

We would like to remind you that you do not need to place your own terminals on the military unit's balance sheet or transfer account data. It is enough to add the terminal to the "white list" so that it continues to work after being blocked," explained the head of the Ministry of Defense.

According to Fedorov, the process will eventually be structured in such a way as to obtain data for terminal registration in real time.

Read more: Starlink restrictions to counter UAVs: initial steps have already yielded rapid results, - Fedorov

"I appeal to commanders at all levels: organize the verification of Starlink terminals to ensure continuity and stability of communication," he concluded.

Earlier, the Ministry of Defense published an algorithm on how to verify Starlink satellite communication terminals in Ukraine for military and civilian use.

What preceded it?