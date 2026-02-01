Starlink restrictions to counter UAVs: initial steps have already yielded rapid results, - Fedorov

Ukraine, together with Starlink , has already taken the first steps, which have yielded quick results in the fight against Russian drones.

This was announced by Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

What next?

"The next step is to introduce a system that will allow only authorized terminals to operate in Ukraine," the minister said.

According to Fedorov, instructions for Ukrainian users on how to register with Starlink for verification will be published in the coming days.

Unverified terminals will be disabled.

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Registration

It is noted that the registration process will be simple, fast, and convenient for users: "Detailed instructions will be published in the near future."

"We thank Starlink and SpaceX for their cooperation and proactive stance in supporting Ukrainians," Fedorov added.

What preceded it?