Ukraine and NATO agree on cooperation priorities: air defence, F-16s, HIMARS and technological superiority

Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov met with NATO Senior Representative in Ukraine Patrick Turner and Lieutenant General Curtis Bazard, commander of NATO's Special Mission for Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine and commander of the Ukraine Security Assistance Group (NSATU/SAG-U).

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

Mykhailo Fedorov thanked NATO for its consistent support and effective coordination of critical defense assistance, particularly within the framework of the Ukraine Defense Pact, through which Ukraine receives the necessary ammunition for air defense.

The key priority now is to protect the sky, and to this end, Ukraine is transforming its "small" air defense system.

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The parties agreed on key priorities for cooperation — strengthening air defense, developing Patriot, F-16, and HIMARS, as well as joint work on technological superiority.

Ukraine shares its unique combat experience, real battlefield data, and technological solutions that are already working with its partners, added the head of the Ministry of Defense.

A separate track is the coordination of the Ramstein format with Germany and the United Kingdom to speed up decision-making and the delivery of necessary assistance to Ukraine.