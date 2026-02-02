Starlink registration: Defense Ministry publishes instructions on how to complete verification
The Ministry of Defense has published an algorithm on how to verify a Starlink satellite communications terminal in Ukraine for military personnel and civilians.
This was reported by the press service of the defence department, according to Censor.NET.
How to register Starlink
First, you need to find out the details of your Starlink terminal:
- KIT number – on the box label (if available);
- UTID – in the account or app settings and/or the Dish ID;
- the user account number on the Starlink portal (if available).
For military personnel
- Starlink owners must register the details in the Armiia+ app (the feature will become available later).
- Communications chiefs or authorized personnel must enter the details into the system in DELTA.
For businesses and civil servants
- You must submit an application on the Diia portal (starting February 3, 2026).
- After receiving verification, Starlink can be used without restrictions.
For civilians and individual entrepreneurs.
Civilians and individual entrepreneurs must:
- Prepare a passport and a taxpayer identification card (RNOKPP);
- Contact the Administrative Services Center (ASC) (if there is more than one terminal, you need to bring them with you). The Ministry of Defense says this is a security requirement to protect communications and prevent misuse;
- Submit a free application to the administrator.
Why is the Starlink "white list" needed?
The Ministry of Defense said the introduction of the "white list" is a response to Russians’ unlawful use of commercially available technology by installing Starlink on drones. They are difficult to shoot down, fly at low altitude, are resistant to electronic warfare (EW), and are controlled by an operator in real time even over long distances.
"Thanks to the ‘white list,’ stable communications for Ukrainians will be maintained while security is strengthened and the enemy is deprived of technological advantages. This is needed to save the lives of Ukrainians and energy facilities. As a precaution, authorized terminals will operate only in stationary mode and at low speeds while moving," the ministry added.
Background
- As noted, American businessman Elon Musk responded to Ukraine's request to resolve the issue of Starlink terminals being used in Russian Shahed kamikaze drones.
- On 25 January, radio technology expert Serhii (Flash) Beskrestnov, who became an advisor to Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov on technological issues, announced the possible use of Starlink satellite internet by Russians on Shahed strike UAVs.
- Later, Defence Minister Fedorov announced that the Ukrainian Ministry of Defence, together with SpaceX, was addressing the issue of Starlink's use on Russian UAVs.
- On 1 February, American businessman Elon Musk assured that Russia's unauthorised use of Starlink had been stopped.
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