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News Video Destruction of Russian equipment Drone industry
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Special Operations Forces shoot down Russian Mi-8 with drone in mid-air for first time. VIDEO

Drone Industry

For the first time, Special Operations Forces shot down a Russian Mi-8 helicopter in mid-air using a drone.

This was reported by the Special Operations Forces press service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details of the successful strike

"Changing the rules of the game: now we’re the ones hunting! For the first time, a Russian Mi-8 helicopter was shot down in mid-air by an SOF ‘deep-strike’ drone," the statement said.

The SOF noted that every mission requires creativity, from the platform’s technical specs to planning and the pilots’ training.

"This mission left the enemy with many questions. The answers are known only to the Mi-8 crew and they won’t be telling," the SOF added.

Watch more: Ukrainian special forces destroyed SRG of occupiers in forest in Lyman direction. VIDEO

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