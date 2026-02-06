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News Photo Shelling of the Dnipropetrovsk region
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Enemy attacks two districts in Dnipropetrovsk region during day: man wounded; four injured in morning strike. PHOTOS

Throughout the day, Russian troops struck the Nikopol and Synelnykove districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region, resulting in injuries. The number of casualties increased due to the morning attack.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Nikopol district

Throughout the day, the aggressor attacked the Nikopol region with FPV drones and artillery. The communities of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, Myrove, and Marhanets were affected.

Twelve private houses, five farm buildings, a greenhouse, a garage, a car, gas pipelines and a power line were damaged. Businesses were destroyed.

See also: Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: one dead, fires, damaged housing. PHOTO report

Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, the Vasylkivka and Mykolaivka communities were hit by UAVs.

A 38-year-old man was injured as a result of the shelling.

There is damage to the territory of the enterprise. An excavator was on fire.

Read more: Russians attack three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, killing one and injuring one

According to updated information, four people were wounded in the morning attack on the Pokrovske community. A 56-year-old woman is in serious condition.

Consequences of the attacks

Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region
Shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region

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shoot out (18477) Nikopol district (698) Synelnykove district (492)
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