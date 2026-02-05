Russians attack three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, killing one and injuring one

Throughout February 5, Russian troops struck the Nikopol, Synelnykove and Kryvyi Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, killing one person.

This was reported by Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration head Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.

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Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, the Russian army killed one person. An 81-year-old woman was killed in an artillery strike on the district center. Condolences to her family and loved ones.



In addition to Nikopol, the Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske and Marhanets communities came under attack. They were hit by artillery and FPV drones.

The attacks damaged two private homes, an outbuilding, a power line and a gas pipeline, as well as an enterprise.

See more: Russians attacked five districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: teenager and woman wounded. PHOTOS

Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, Russians struck the Pokrovske and Mykolaivka communities with guided aerial bombs and drones.

A 25-year-old man was injured in the shelling. He was hospitalized.

In addition, an outbuilding and a home caught fire. Another home was wrecked. A car and an excavator were also damaged.

See more: Enemy struck Dnipro with drones: two people were killed. PHOTOS

Kryvyi Rih district

In the Zelenodolsk community of Kryvyi Rih district, solar panels were damaged by a UAV strike.