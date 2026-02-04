Russians attacked five districts of Dnipropetrovsk region: teenager and woman wounded

On Wednesday, 4 February, Russian troops attacked five districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region. A teenager and a woman were wounded as a result of the enemy attacks. Houses, farm buildings and cars were damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Samar district

In the Samar district, work to handle the aftermath of an enemy attack that took place on the morning of February 4 is ongoing. Rescuers managed to contain the fire.

Photo: Telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Pavlohrad district

The enemy attacked the Troitska community in the Pavlohrad district with a UAV. A 15-year-old boy and a 79-year-old woman were injured. They are receiving outpatient treatment.

Due to the attacks, a private house caught fire, and another nine were damaged. The outbuilding and a car were also damaged.

Photo: Telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Kamianske and Synelnykove districts

In Kamianske, as a result of a UAV hit, damage was reported on the premises of an enterprise. In the Vasylkivka community of Synelnykove district, garages, outbuildings and cars were smashed.

Photo: Telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Nikopol district

Explosions also rocked Nikopol and the Marhanets, Myrove, Pokrovske and Chervonohryhorivka communities.

Due to enemy attacks, a garage was on fire. Two private houses, an outbuilding and a car were damaged.

Photo: Telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Photo: Telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

Photo: Telegram channel of the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration

See more: Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with FPV drones, UAVs and KABs: three wounded and destruction. PHOTOS