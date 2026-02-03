Enemy attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with FPV drones, UAVs and KABs: three wounded and destruction

Throughout the day on 3 February, Russian troops struck several areas of the region with FPV drones, artillery, UAVs and guided aerial bombs. There are casualties among the civilian population and significant damage to housing and infrastructure.

The situation was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Nikopol district

Nikopol district was hit by enemy FPV drones and artillery. The communities of Nikopol, Marhanets, Pokrovske, Chervonohryhorivka, and Myrove were affected.

A 58-year-old woman was injured. She is in hospital in a moderate condition.

Two private houses, a five-storey building, a municipal enterprise, a kindergarten, and a car were damaged. A garage was destroyed.

See more: Enemy attacks residential neighborhood in Zaporizhzhia: fires reported in city; there are dead and wounded. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Kryvyi Rih district

The enemy attacked the Novopillia and Hrushivka communities in Kryvyi Rih with UAVs. A fire broke out. Infrastructure and administrative buildings were damaged.

Pavlohrad district

The Russian army targeted the Troitske community with a drone.

A 61-year-old man and a 52-year-old woman were wounded. Both were hospitalised in moderate condition.

A private home and a farm building were damaged.

Read more: Russian artillery strikes Preobrazhenka in Zaporizhzhia: one man killed

Synelnykove district

The enemy struck the Pokrovske community with KABs, destroying nine private houses.









