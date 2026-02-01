Enemy struck Dnipro with drones: two people were killed

On the night of 1 February 2026, Russian occupiers attacked the city of Dnipro with strike drones, resulting in casualties.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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Russian attack on Dnipro

As noted, two people, a woman and a man, were killed in Dnipro by enemy UAV strikes. A fire broke out, destroying one private house and damaging two others. A passenger car was also damaged.

Shelling of Nikopol

According to the RMA, Russian troops shelled the Nikopol region in the evening and at night. They used artillery and FPV drones. They hit the regional centre and the Marhanets district. Two apartment buildings and four private houses, a farm building, a café, several shops, and a car were destroyed. A gas pipeline and a power line were also hit.

See also: Russian forces shelled the Nikopol and Synelnykiv regions: a farm was damaged

According to updated information, yesterday afternoon, another private house and farm building were destroyed by artillery fire on the Pokrovsk district.

Consequences















See more: Russian Starlink-equipped BM-35 drones are already reaching Dnipro, Flash says. PHOTO