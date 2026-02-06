Russian attacks on Dnipropetrovsk region: one fatality, fires, damaged housing. PHOTOS

The enemy struck communities in the Dnipropetrovsk region at night. There is one fatality and injuries, fires have broken out, and homes have been destroyed and damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha.

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Synelnykivskyi district

The communities of Vasylkivka, Malomykhailivka, Slovianska, and Pokrovska in the Synelnykivskyi district were targeted. The aggressor used UAVs and KABs.

One man was killed and two others were injured. Fires broke out. Two private homes were destroyed and six were damaged. Six two-storey apartment buildings, an outbuilding and a garage were also damaged.

Nikopol district

Attacks continued on the Nikopol district – the district centre and the Pokrovsk community. The enemy fired artillery and FPV drones. Three private houses, an outbuilding and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Consequences of enemy shelling











