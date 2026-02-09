More than 1,400 high-rise buildings in Kyiv are currently without heating, - Zelenskyy

Today, 9 February, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a conference call on the situation in the energy sector and the elimination of the consequences of Russian strikes.

He announced this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Where is the situation most difficult?

According to the head of state, the most difficult circumstances are still in the capital: more than 1,400 apartment buildings in Kyiv are without heating, and it is important that people from each of these buildings receive all the necessary support.





The volume of the heat package programme will also be increased in Kyiv. In the near future, the programme will distribute 40,000 such packages to people, with a significant portion going to Kyiv.

Read more: Kyiv to launch additional 9 MW of capacity, - Shmyhal

The situation in the regions

"There were reports on the situation in the Kyiv region, in Kharkiv and other cities in the region, in the Sumy, Chernihiv, Donetsk, and Dnipropetrovsk regions, in Kropyvnytskyi and the region. The situation in the Kherson region was discussed separately: six settlements in the region are experiencing severe energy shortages due to constant drone strikes and, accordingly, extremely difficult conditions for restoration. The regional authorities must provide additional work in this area, both protective and restorative. There were also reports on Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Lviv, and Chernivtsi regions. I would like to thank everyone who is working to scale up cross-border cooperation with Romania in order to increase the volume of possible electricity imports to Ukraine," Zelenskyy emphasised.

The situation with nuclear power generation

The situation with nuclear power generation was discussed in detail with the Minister of Energy during the conference call.

"For the Russian army, our nuclear power generation facilities, including the infrastructure and networks associated with nuclear power plants, remain virtually permanent targets. This requires a different level of response than has been achieved so far. We need more protection and more communication with our partners so that the world does not remain silent about this threat," the president added.

See more: There was tough conversation about work of mobile fire groups during Russian attack, - Zelenskyy

Air Force supplies

Discussions were held with the commander of the Ukrainian Air Force and the Minister of Defence on the implementation of agreements with partners on the supply of missiles for air defence.

"There must be a clear schedule for receiving the relevant packages from partners, and all institutions of our state must be involved as much as possible to speed up deliveries. There should be no situations where pauses in deliveries to Ukraine actually exacerbate the impact of Russian strikes. There must be clear responses to every Russian attempt to break Ukraine and Ukrainians," Zelenskyy concluded.

Read more: TPP-5 and two substations damaged in Kharkiv, 105,000 customers without heat, state of emergency declared, - Terekhov