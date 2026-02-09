There are new power outages in three regions, nuclear power generation is still partially offloaded, - Ministry of Energy

As a result of hostilities and shelling of the country's energy infrastructure, consumers in the Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kharkiv regions are partially without power. Emergency repair work on energy facilities is ongoing.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Ministry of Energy.

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Restoration work

As noted, the aftermath of two massive enemy attacks on the country's power grid last week is still being dealt with. Energy workers are doing everything possible to restore equipment damaged by the enemy. Restoration work is continuing at both power plants and high-voltage substations that supply power to nuclear power plants. At present, nuclear power generation is still partially off-load.

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Power cut schedules are in effect

Hourly power cuts are in effect across the country, as well as power restrictions for industry and business.

"Due to the difficult situation in the power system in certain regions, emergency power cuts have been forced," the Ministry of Energy emphasised.

Read more: Coming days will be difficult: situation in energy system is extremely complicated, - Ministry of Energy