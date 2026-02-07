Coming days will be difficult: situation in energy system is extremely complicated, - Ministry of Energy

The situation with electricity supply remains extremely difficult, and restoration work is continuing at all damaged facilities.

This was reported by the Ministry of Energy following a meeting of the Headquarters for the Elimination of the Consequences of Emergencies in the Capital and Kyiv Region, according to Censor.NET.

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The situation is extremely difficult

It is noted that after the latest massive shelling by the Russian Federation, the situation in the country's energy system remains extremely difficult. The enemy attacked energy facilities in a number of regions. Due to damage to high-voltage substations, nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their output. Currently, emergency power cuts continue in most regions.

Read more: There was tough conversation about work of mobile fire groups during Russian attack, - Zelenskyy

The coming days will be difficult

The Ministry of Energy emphasises that restoration work is continuing at all damaged facilities. Energy companies are doing everything possible to restore power and heat to consumers as quickly as possible.

"The situation with electricity supply remains extremely difficult. The loss of power as a result of the night attack has created an additional significant electricity deficit, which is extremely difficult to cover, so the coming days will be difficult," the ministry said in a statement.

The situation in Kyiv

It is reported that currently, Kyiv residents are receiving electricity only for a short period of time – one and a half to two hours. Energy companies are doing everything possible to balance the system, and the city is deploying additional support points in each district to provide people with assistance.

Massive shelling on 7 February