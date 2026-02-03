Drones, air defenses and joint production: Ukraine and Estonia deepen defense cooperation

Estonia is preparing a new security assistance package for Ukraine, which will include drones and counter-UAV systems. In parallel, the sides are working on an agreement on joint weapons production for Ukrainian troops on Estonian territory.

The press service of the defense ministry reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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During the conversation, Ukraine’s Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov informed Estonia’s Defense Minister Hanno Pevkur about the aftermath of another massive attack on Ukraine, during which the enemy used about 70 missiles and hundreds of drones.

Fedorov stressed that a key priority remains building a distributed air defense system and increasing the effectiveness of downing attack drones. It is on these areas that Ukraine and its allies are focusing their joint efforts.

Read more: Estonia to allocate €2 million to support Ukraine’s energy sector

The head of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry thanked Estonia for its pledge to provide security assistance to Ukraine at the level of at least 0.25% of GDP annually, and for its important contributions to the PURL initiative.

Separately, Fedorov noted the key role of Estonian partners in the IT Coalition. Thanks to Estonia’s technological leadership and the coalition’s work, Ukraine is scaling up digital solutions, including online services for the military.

Ukraine is ready to openly demonstrate the operation of products such as DELTA and an air situational awareness system. Ukrainian defense innovations will be available to Estonia for testing without bureaucratic barriers.

Read more: Sweden and Denmark to provide Ukraine with €246 mln air defense package