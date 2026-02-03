Sweden and Denmark to provide Ukraine with €246 mln air defense package

Sweden and Denmark will jointly provide Ukraine with a military aid package worth 2.6 billion Swedish kronor (about 246 million euros), which will include air defense assets.

Censor.NET reported this, citing Sweden’s public broadcaster SVT.

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Sweden’s contribution

Sweden is allocating nearly 200 million euros to purchase Swedish-made Tridon Mk2 surface-to-air missile systems. These systems, in particular, are effective at taking down drones.

"It can shoot down drones, cruise missiles and even helicopters. This is a capability Ukraine needs, given that Russian long-range strikes are now very intense across the entire territory of the country," Sweden’s Defense Minister Pål Jonson said.

Read more: Air defence systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment and drones: Sweden is preparing one of largest aid packages for Ukraine, - Ministry of Defence

According to him, the systems will be specially adapted to engage drones and other aerial threats at short ranges.

Denmark’s contribution

Denmark, for its part, is investing more than 40 million euros in the procurement of Tridon Mk2 systems for Ukraine.

The exact number of systems to be delivered is not being disclosed; however, Swedish officials say it will be enough to equip an air defense battalion. The systems are already in production, and their delivery to Ukraine is expected within a few months.

Read more: Sweden transfers 26 Archer self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine