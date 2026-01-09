Sweden transfers 26 Archer self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine

Sweden has gifted Ukraine with 26 Archer self-propelled artillery systems. Ukrainian artillerymen are already using them on the front lines and have noted the effectiveness of the systems.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Swedish Embassy in Ukraine.

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The diplomatic department reported that Ukrainian military personnel, in particular soldiers from the 45th separate artillery brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, are already actively using Archer self-propelled artillery systems to strike Russian positions. The maximum firing range of the howitzer is up to 50 kilometers.

Key advantages of Archer

The Archer system has a number of technical advantages that make it effective in modern warfare.

High mobility - the howitzer is mounted on a heavy all-terrain vehicle, which allows you to quickly change firing positions and reduce the risk of retaliation.

Full automation - fire control is carried out remotely from an armored cabin, which significantly increases crew safety.

High accuracy - Archer is equipped with advanced ballistic calculations and is compatible with international ammunition, ensuring accurate target engagement.

Read more: US may join Ukraine’s future defense, - Trump

Technical support from Sweden

Due to the intensive combat use of artillery systems on the front line, natural wear and tear of the barrels occurs. The Embassy noted that in mid-2025, Sweden transferred more than 10 spare barrels to Ukraine.

This allows for maintaining high combat readiness of artillery and avoiding long pauses associated with repairs, ensuring continuous destruction of Russian occupation forces.