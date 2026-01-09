US may join Ukraine’s future defense, - Trump

US President Donald Trump has announced the possible participation of the US in the future defense of Ukraine. His position depends on guarantees that Russia will not resume its aggression.

According to Censor.NET, Trump said this in an interview with The New York Times.

More news on the Telegram channel Censor.NET

"I am firmly convinced that they will not invade again, otherwise I would not have agreed to it," Trump said.

The publication emphasizes that this was how the White House chief responded to the question of whether he was prepared to go to war to defend Ukraine if Russia violated the terms of any truce and invaded the country again.

The New York Times notes that Trump's latest comments went further than ever before. In doing so, he demonstrated his willingness to take on the relevant commitments — at least in the form of support.

At the same time, Trump's statements show that he remains convinced of Russian President Vladimir Putin's declared desire for peace, despite Russia's unwillingness to end the war after nearly a year of negotiations with the Trump administration.

"I think he wants to make a deal. But I've been thinking about it — I've been thinking about it for a long time," the American leader said.

The role of the US in security guarantees for Ukraine

Commenting on a possible peace agreement that would provide military support to Ukraine in the event of a new invasion, Trump stressed that the US would play a secondary role.

"Let's put it this way: its allies, all of Europe, other countries that are joining in — and the United States," he said.

Contradictions in negotiations

Trump also said that there had been situations in the past when he had reached agreements with Putin, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky allegedly refused to sign them. At the same time, according to him, there were also opposite cases.

Read more: Peace settlement remains unattainable without Russia’s consent, Merz says

"I think they both want to make a deal now, but we'll find out," Trump added.

No deadlines and no new promises

The American leader noted that he is not currently prepared to promise increased support for Ukraine if Putin continues to resist a ceasefire. He also did not specify any specific terms for ending the war.

"I just don't want to be in a situation where I have to say that because I have an obligation to try to save lives... We are doing everything we can. I don't have a specific timeline," Trump concluded.