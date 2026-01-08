Peace settlement remains unattainable without Russia’s consent, Merz says

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz stressed that without Russia’s consent, a peaceful settlement remains unattainable.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a CSU meeting in the Bundestag.

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Merz said that Russia’s approval of a peace agreement remains key. He stressed that peacekeepers are only one element of a potential settlement, but that Russia’s consent is still far off.

"The sequence of steps should be as follows: first a ceasefire, then security guarantees for Ukraine as a condition for a long-term agreement with Russia," Merz said. "And all of this is impossible without Russia’s approval, which is probably still a long way off."

Read more: Declaration of intent on deploying multinational forces in Ukraine after war signed, Zelenskyy says

Background

Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that Moscow would view the potential deployment of Western troops in Ukraine after a peace agreement as an escalation. According to her, in that case, foreign military forces would allegedly become "legitimate Russian targets."

She also called statements about a possible deployment of a peacekeeping contingent "extremely far from a peaceful settlement."

Read more: Europe may deploy up to 15,000 troops in Ukraine after end of war, - Welt