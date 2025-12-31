Europe may deploy up to 15,000 troops in Ukraine after end of war, - Welt
European countries that are ready to join the military component of the so-called "Coalition of the Willing" may deploy up to 15,000 of their troops to Ukraine within the first six months after the end of the war.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the German publication Welt.
According to sources in Brussels, a number of European states are ready to send military contingents to Ukraine to monitor compliance with the ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia.
In particular, France and the United Kingdom have declared their readiness to provide Ukraine with security guarantees, including through the use of ground troops to monitor the ceasefire. Depending on the commitments of the coalition countries, up to 15,000 troops could be deployed in Ukraine in the first six months.
According to the publication's interlocutors, the security guarantee plans for Ukraine have already been finalised. They were developed by military experts from the British and French armed forces in cooperation with Brussels.
At the same time, sources note that Paris and London are ready to participate in monitoring the ceasefire even without a mandate from the UN or the European Union. For this, according to them, an official invitation from Ukraine will suffice.
In addition, neighbouring countries are expected to monitor compliance with the ceasefire from the air and sea. Turkey is also involved in the plans and may take on the task of monitoring the situation in the Black Sea.
Deployment of support forces in Ukraine
- Recall that the "Coalition of the Willing" has declared its readiness to deploy support forces in Ukraine immediately after the cessation of hostilities.
- President Trump ruled out the possibility of deploying American troops on Ukrainian territory as part of security guarantees.
- Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine, noting that this could involve several thousand troops.
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