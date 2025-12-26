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Peacekeepers in Ukraine can be deployed only after hostilities cease – Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy: coalition troops only after ceasefire

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said partners in the "Coalition of the Willing" are ready to deploy troops in Ukraine only in the event of a ceasefire or the end of the war.

He said this while speaking to the media, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

"As for the contingent — protection in the air, at sea, on land, I have spoken about this. There is one agreement with partners; small details remain.

The agreement on the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ already exists, but its signing and the deployment of any personnel from other countries, as well as any protective assets, will take place only after a ceasefire," he explained.

The "Coalition of the Willing" will operate only at the moment of a ceasefire or after the end of the war.

Read more: No official Russian response to peace plan received. We communicate exclusively with US – Zelenskyy

Deployment of support forces in Ukraine

Read more: 20-point peace plan is 90% ready, - Zelenskyy

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9335) peacekeepers (278) Coalition of the willing (73)
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