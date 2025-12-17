Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia’s position on a foreign military contingent in Ukraine is well known, while calling the issue "a subject for discussion."

Censor.NET reports this, citing Russian media, as Peskov made the remarks while speaking to journalists.

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He stressed that Russia’s position on any foreign contingents on Ukrainian territory has been articulated both by dictator Vladimir Putin and at other working levels.

"It is well known, absolutely consistent, and clear. But again, it is a subject for discussion," Peskov said.

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Deployment of support forces in Ukraine