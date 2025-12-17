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Peskov on foreign contingent in Ukraine: Russia’s position is well known, but it is subject for discussion
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin’s spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia’s position on a foreign military contingent in Ukraine is well known, while calling the issue "a subject for discussion."
Censor.NET reports this, citing Russian media, as Peskov made the remarks while speaking to journalists.
He stressed that Russia’s position on any foreign contingents on Ukrainian territory has been articulated both by dictator Vladimir Putin and at other working levels.
"It is well known, absolutely consistent, and clear. But again, it is a subject for discussion," Peskov said.
Deployment of support forces in Ukraine
- As a reminder, the "Coalition of the Willing" said it is ready to deploy support forces in Ukraine immediately after hostilities cease.
- President Trump has ruled out deploying U.S. troops in Ukraine as part of security guarantees.
- At the same time, the United Kingdom is ready to send its troops to protect Ukraine’s skies and ports, but not to the front line.
- Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine, noting that it could involve several thousand.
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