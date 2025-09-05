EU has prepared plan to send troops to Ukraine: two separate land groups will be created, - WSJ

As part of the plan for the deployment of troops in Ukraine, developed by the European military command, two separate ground groups will be created.

According to Censor.NET, citing RBC-Ukraine, The Wall Street Journal reports that.

It is noted that the first group will be responsible for training and assisting the Ukrainian military, and the second group - for forming a "deterrence force" to prevent new attempts of Russian aggression.

The newspaper writes that there are already commitments to deploy more than 10,000 troops.

It is also noted that Ukrainian airspace will be patrolled by aviation forces of NATO countries located outside Ukraine.

Read more: Macron on security guarantees: 26 countries ready to send troops to Ukraine or support them

European states are now waiting for the administration of US President Donald Trump to decide on the level of support from the United States.