Russia will consider Western troops in Ukraine as "legitimate targets," - Russian Foreign Ministry
Russia says it will consider Western military personnel stationed in Ukraine as "legitimate targets."
According to Censor.NET, citing Russian media, this was announced by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova.
What is known?
In Paris, participants in the "Coalition of the Willing" signed a declaration on security guarantees.
According to Zakharova, the document is "extremely far from a peaceful settlement."
"In this regard, the Russian Foreign Ministry warns that the deployment of military units, military facilities, warehouses and other infrastructure of Western countries on the territory of Ukraine will be classified as foreign intervention, which poses a direct threat to the security of not only Russia but also other European countries," the representative of the occupying country's ministry stressed.
Therefore, she added, such facilities will be considered "legitimate targets for the Russian army." Moscow, Zakharova said, has repeatedly warned about this.
Deployment of support forces in Ukraine
- Recall that the "Coalition of the Willing" has declared its readiness to deploy support forces in Ukraine immediately after the cessation of hostilities.
- President Trump ruled out the possibility of deploying American troops on Ukrainian territory as part of security guarantees.
- Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of deploying foreign troops in Ukraine, noting that this could involve several thousand troops.
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