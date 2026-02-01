Air defence systems, radars, electronic warfare equipment and drones: Sweden is preparing one of largest aid packages for Ukraine, - Ministry of Defence

During a conversation with Swedish Defense Minister Paul Jonsson, Ukrainian Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov discussed the formation of one of the largest security assistance packages for Ukraine.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, according to Censor.NET.

Large-scale aid package

As noted, Sweden is preparing a large-scale aid package that will include air defense systems and radars manufactured by Saab, as well as contributions to the Ukrainian defense industry—additional electronic warfare systems and drones, including deep strike drones.

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Areas of cooperation

Fedorov thanked Sweden for its consistent support and new investments in Ukraine's defense. Separately, the parties focused on several key areas of cooperation.

Strengthening air defense and countering ballistic threats. Ukraine and Sweden are working on additional contributions to the PURL initiative to provide Ukrainian soldiers with critical weapons, including means of countering ballistic missiles.

Partnership in defense innovation. The Brave1 cluster is discussing the possibility of launching a joint Brave–Sweden program. In a co-financing format, the program will allow grant funds to be attracted for defense companies and innovative solutions to be tested directly on the front lines.

Launch of joint production in the field of defense tech. At the same time, the parties are working to accelerate the launch of joint production of Ukrainian security solutions in Sweden.

In addition, during the conversation, they discussed aviation issues in detail, in particular the possibility of supplying Gripen aircraft and transferring Meteor missiles, which are key tools for countering aircraft carrying guided bombs.