Ground platforms and counter-drone modules: Slovenia unveiled its UAV countermeasure solutions to Ukraine

Drone Industry

A meeting took place between representatives of the Ministry of Defense and a Slovenian delegation, during which the latter presented its proposals and developments on countering drones, including ground platforms and counter-drone modules.

The Ministry of Defense reported this, Censor.NET says.

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Ukraine’s needs

As noted, Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Serhii Boiev and State Secretary of the Slovenian Ministry of Defense Bostjan Pavlin separately focused on Ukraine’s needs and the latest developments for countering UAVs.

First of all, Boiev thanked Slovenia for its participation in the PURL initiative, which is critically important for supplying critical weapons and ammunition. He also expressed gratitude to the entire Slovenian people for the assistance provided, both military and humanitarian.

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Assistance from Slovenia

For his part, Pavlin reported that a new aid package is being prepared and will be provided to Ukraine later.

"Air defense and missile defense systems, missiles for them, and counter-drone capabilities are what save Ukrainians. We are ready to cooperate and share experience to develop joint protection mechanisms," Boiev said.

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He also outlined Ukraine’s needs for 2026 and noted that Ukraine is ready for a mutually beneficial partnership and exchange of experience.