Britain will transfer about thousand missiles for air defense to Ukraine, - Healey

The United Kingdom will soon transfer a large package of air defense enhancements to Ukraine, including about a thousand missiles.

This was stated by the country's Defense Minister John Healey, reports Censor.NET with reference to Sky News.

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"The UK is announcing a defense package worth over €574 million for air defense and missiles for Ukraine," Healey said.

According to him, Britain will make its first large tranche payment for the purchase of weapons for the Ukrainian Armed Forces under the PURL program. In addition, another thousand light multi-purpose missiles for air defense systems, manufactured in Belfast, will be transferred to Ukraine under a separate agreement worth €448 million.

Read more: Britain to double military presence in Norway due to Russian threat in Arctic - BBC

"As we approach the fifth year of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Britain and our allies are more committed than ever to supporting Ukraine," the minister added.

The United Kingdom has agreed to join NATO's program to purchase American weapons for Ukraine and will allocate £150 million for this purpose.

Read more: Britain to allocate $205 million for purchase of US weapons for Ukraine, - Politico