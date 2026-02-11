Britain to allocate $205 million for purchase of US weapons for Ukraine, - Politico

The United Kingdom has agreed to join the NATO program to purchase American weapons for Ukraine and will allocate £150 million for this purpose.

This was stated by British Defense Minister John Healey to Politico, according to Censor.NET.

According to him, London has become one of the latest allies to join the program to supply critically important weapons to Kyiv.

"I am pleased to confirm that the UK is allocating £150 million ($205 million - ed.) to PURL," said Gilley.

"Together, we must provide Ukraine with the critical air defense it needs in response to Putin's brutal attack," he added.

Read more: PURL Program: Head of Mission to NATO Hetmanchuk names 6 countries that helped Ukraine the most in purchasing weapons

PURL Program

PURL is an international program (initiative) that coordinates the purchase of US-made defense equipment for Ukraine with funds from partners, especially NATO countries. It speeds up the delivery of important weapons and supports Ukraine's defense during the war.

The program began operating in August 2025.

In just a few months, contributions from partner countries exceeded several billion dollars (as of the end of 2025, more than $4 billion, with over 20 countries joining the project).

The Ukrainian government estimates that the program will require approximately $15 billion annually to fully cover its needs.

European countries and NATO partners have joined the initiative, including the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Finland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, and others.

Through PURL, Ukraine has already received several support packages, including: