PURL Program: Head of Mission to NATO Hetmanchuk names 6 countries that helped Ukraine the most in purchasing weapons

The head of the Ukrainian mission to NATO, Alona Hetmanchuk, named the countries that are most helpful to Ukraine in acquiring critical American weapons, in particular air defense systems, which are supplied through the PURL mechanism.

Hetmanchuk made this statement during a meeting with journalists in Brussels on the eve of the NATO ministerial meeting, to which Ukraine has also been invited, according to Censor.NET, citing European Truth.

Who are the leaders?

The ambassador confirmed that the distribution of aid to Ukraine among NATO member states is uneven, with a few leading countries covering a disproportionately large share of the costs.

Norway is the leader in contributions to PURL. The second largest donor is the Netherlands, followed by Germany. There are three other countries that are very close behind: Canada, Sweden, and Denmark," she said.

Read more: Germany, Netherlands and Norway provided most weapons for Ukraine under PURL programme, - Whitaker

Problems in financing the program

According to Hetmanchuk, these leading countries are raising questions about the fair distribution of funds, and this is a problem in financing the program. However, they are ready to continue supporting Ukraine.

These top six are essentially the backbone of PURL's funding. There are others who have also made significant contributions. All of these donors understand perfectly well that by not supporting PURL, they will be punishing Ukraine alone — Ukrainians in the rear, who are sitting in extremely cold temperatures under terrible shelling, as well as Ukrainian soldiers who have to hold the front line," the diplomat explained.

Earlier, Vitaker said that most of the weapons for Ukraine under PURL were financed by Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway.

Read more: United States does not want NATO to fall apart. We want to see strong Alliance, - Whitaker

PURL Program

PURL is an international program (initiative) that coordinates the purchase of US-made defense equipment for Ukraine with funds from partners, especially NATO countries. It speeds up the delivery of important weapons and supports Ukraine's defense during the war.

The program began operating in August 2025.

In just a few months, contributions from partner countries exceeded several billion dollars (as of the end of 2025, more than $4 billion, with over 20 countries joining the project).

The Ukrainian government estimates that the program will require approximately $15 billion annually to fully cover its needs.

European countries and NATO partners have joined the initiative, including the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Finland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, and others.

Through PURL, Ukraine has already received several support packages, including:

missiles for Patriot systems,

ammunition for HIMARS,

other important American weapons.

Read more: United States does not want NATO to fall apart. We want to see strong Alliance, - Whitaker