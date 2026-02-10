Germany, Netherlands and Norway provided most weapons for Ukraine under PURL programme, - Whitaker

Three European countries—Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway—provided the most funding for the supply of American weapons to Ukraine under the PURL.

This was stated by the United States Ambassador to NATO, Matthew Whitaker, according to Censor.NET, citing the European Parliament.

What is known?

"I would like to highlight the progress we have made on Ukraine's Priority Urgent Requirements List (PURL). Created by President Trump, the PURL allows allies and partners to purchase American weapons to support Ukraine's combat capabilities... I would like to acknowledge the three leaders of the PURL: Germany, the Netherlands, and Norway," he said.

The diplomat pointed out that PURL "strengthens Ukraine's defense while promoting peace efforts by putting pressure on Russia to sit down and remain at the negotiating table."

Read more: United States does not want NATO to fall apart. We want to see strong Alliance, - Whitaker

PURL Program

PURL is an international program (initiative) that coordinates the purchase of US-made defense equipment for Ukraine with funds from partners, especially NATO countries. It speeds up the delivery of important weapons and supports Ukraine's defense during the war.

The program began operating in August 2025.

In just a few months, contributions from partner countries exceeded several billion dollars (as of the end of 2025, more than $4 billion, with over 20 countries joining the project).

The Ukrainian government estimates that the program will require approximately $15 billion annually to fully cover its needs.

European countries and NATO partners have joined the initiative, including the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Germany, Canada, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Iceland, Finland, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, and others.

Through PURL, Ukraine has already received several support packages, including: