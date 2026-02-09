United States does not want NATO to fall apart. We want to see strong Alliance, - Whitaker

US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker denied that the US wants NATO to break up. According to him, the US wants to see a strong Alliance.

This was reported by Censor.NET with a link to The Guardian.

What is known?

The diplomat commented on the conclusions of the Munich Security Conference report, in which the authors warned that the greatest challenge to the liberal international order "comes from within" due to a sharp change in the US administration's thinking about its alliances.

Whitaker emphasized that the US does not want to disband NATO or undermine existing alliances, as the authors of the report suggest, but only to "balance" how the defense burden falls on different NATO countries.

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"We are trying to make NATO stronger, not to leave it or reject it, but to make it function as intended, as an alliance of 32 strong and capable allies," he explained.

He also said that the United States was disappointed that in Europe there was "a lot of talk and little action," and that allies were spending more time discussing problems than solving them.

Witaker believes that, in terms of security, European partners need to increase their defense spending and demonstrate that they can "deliver" on their promises, particularly with regard to increasing NATO spending targets.