NATO command in Europe has begun planning Alliance’s mission in Arctic
The Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Aleksus Grinkevičius, has ordered the start of specific military planning for the Arctic Sentinel mission.
This is reported by Spiegel, as relayed by Censor.NET.
NATO's mission in the Arctic
Plans for a NATO mission to better protect the Arctic region around Greenland are becoming increasingly concrete.
As noted, the defense ministers of NATO countries may discuss the first draft of the operational plan in Brussels as early as next week.
Grinkevich's press secretary confirmed this decision in response to a request from the publication. Colonel Martin L. O'Donnell said that plans to strengthen NATO's vigilance measures are already being developed.
At the same time, he did not want to provide any details about the Arctic mission, as planning had only just begun.
US plans for Greenland
- Recall that in early January 2025, Trump said that Denmark should give up Greenland to protect the "free world."
- Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen cannot imagine and does not believe that the US will use military or economic force to control Greenland.
- Danish Foreign Minister Rasmussen said, however, that Greenland could become independent if its inhabitants wanted it to, but it would not become a US state.
- CNN writes that Danish officials fear that US President Donald Trump is much more serious about acquiring Greenland than he was during his first term.
- Earlier, Greenland's Prime Minister Morten Aagaard stated that the island does not want to be American or Danish, but seeks independence, noting that this is nothing new.
- On March 5, 2025, Trump said that the US was ready to accept Greenland into its territory if the people were "in favor" of it: "We will get it one way or another."
- In November, the Greenlandic parliament passed a law restricting foreigners' right to purchase real estate on the island. This happened amid growing interest from the US in acquiring real estate in Greenland.
- On January 9, 2026, US President Donald Trump once again expressed interest in acquiring Greenland. He stated that he would like to conclude the deal in an easy manner.
- On January 21, Donald Trump announced that he had developed a framework agreement on Greenland together with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte. The American leader noted that, in light of these agreements, he would not impose tariffs that were supposed to take effect on February 1.
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