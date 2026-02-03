NATO command in Europe has begun planning Alliance’s mission in Arctic

The Supreme Allied Commander Europe, General Aleksus Grinkevičius, has ordered the start of specific military planning for the Arctic Sentinel mission.

This is reported by Spiegel, as relayed by Censor.NET.

NATO's mission in the Arctic

Plans for a NATO mission to better protect the Arctic region around Greenland are becoming increasingly concrete.

As noted, the defense ministers of NATO countries may discuss the first draft of the operational plan in Brussels as early as next week.

Grinkevich's press secretary confirmed this decision in response to a request from the publication. Colonel Martin L. O'Donnell said that plans to strengthen NATO's vigilance measures are already being developed.

At the same time, he did not want to provide any details about the Arctic mission, as planning had only just begun.

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