Fedorov: 60 billion out of 90 billion euros of EU loans to Ukraine will go towards defence needs

60 billion of the 90 billion euro loan approved by the European Parliament for Ukraine for 2026–2027 will go toward defense needs.

This was reported by Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, according to Censor.NET.

60 billion from a defense loan

"The European Parliament has approved a €90 billion loan for Ukraine in 2026–2027. Of this amount, €60 billion will be allocated to defense needs," the minister said.

Fedorov noted that Ukraine "expects the funds to be allocated quickly so that these resources can reach the front lines without delay."

"In this war, speed is as important as weapons," the defense minister emphasized.

He also thanked European partners for their continued support of Ukraine.

Read more: European Parliament approved 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine

Loan from the EU

We would like to remind you that on February 11, the European Parliament supported the European Commission's proposal to grant Ukraine a loan of €90 billion.