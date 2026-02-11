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European Parliament approved 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine

90 billion euros loan for Ukraine: European Parliament approves decision

The European Parliament supported the European Commission's proposal to grant Ukraine a loan of €90 billion.

This was reported by the European Parliament's press service, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

458 MEPs voted in favor, 140 opposed, and 44 abstained.

The loan consists of €60 billion for Ukraine's defense and €30 billion in budget support.

"Ukraine must commit to continuing democratic reforms and fighting corruption. The loan will be financed through joint EU borrowing, and Ukraine will repay it after receiving reparations from Russia," the statement said.

Read more: Politico: European Parliament fails to reach agreement on EU-US trade deal

What preceded it?

Read more: Politico: European Parliament fails to reach agreement on EU-US trade deal

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European Parliament (258) loan (240) European Union (3393)
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