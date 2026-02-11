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European Parliament approved 90 billion euro loan to Ukraine
The European Parliament supported the European Commission's proposal to grant Ukraine a loan of €90 billion.
This was reported by the European Parliament's press service, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
458 MEPs voted in favor, 140 opposed, and 44 abstained.
The loan consists of €60 billion for Ukraine's defense and €30 billion in budget support.
"Ukraine must commit to continuing democratic reforms and fighting corruption. The loan will be financed through joint EU borrowing, and Ukraine will repay it after receiving reparations from Russia," the statement said.
What preceded it?
- Earlier, it was reported that the European Council agreed to provide Ukraine with a loan of €90 billion for 2026–2027 based on EU borrowing on capital markets secured by EU budget reserves.
- On January 14, the European Commission approved a package of legislative proposals that will allow Ukraine to receive a loan of €90 billion from the EU to cover its financial and military needs in 2026-2027.
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