Politico: European Parliament fails to reach agreement on EU-US trade deal

Members of the European Parliament's Committee on International Trade were unable to agree on a common position on the trade agreement between the European Union and the United States.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in an article by Politico with reference to participants in a closed meeting of deputies.

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The committee decided to continue negotiations until at least next week. A preliminary vote is scheduled for February 24, and the final decision may be made by parliament in March. The lack of compromise has already disrupted the agreement approval schedule and postponed negotiations with EU governments and the European Commission.

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Disputes over customs duties and the terms of the agreement

During the discussions, MPs were unable to overcome differences regarding the abolition of tariffs on American industrial goods and lobsters. This issue is a condition for a possible reduction in US tariffs on European cars.

Committee members also failed to agree on the duration of the agreement's restrictive provisions. A period of 18 to 36 months is being discussed. Separately, disputes continue over tariff concessions, with the US maintaining 50% tariffs on European steel.

"The positions remain too far apart to talk about a quick solution," said one of the meeting participants on condition of anonymity.

Political risks and positions of factions

Some lawmakers insist on including mechanisms in the agreement to protect against possible decisions by US President Donald Trump. This refers to the possibility of suspending the agreements in the event of a change in Washington's policy.

At the same time, the center-right European People's Party supports the agreement's swift approval. The faction emphasizes the need to restore transatlantic trade and ease tensions between the EU and the US.

We would like to remind you that in January, the European Parliament already suspended work on the agreement. This happened after Donald Trump's statements about possible tariffs and territorial claims regarding Greenland.

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