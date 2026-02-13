Trump: Zelenskyy must "get moving" if he wants to reach peace deal with Russia

US President Donald Trump has said that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy "must act" to secure a peace deal to end Russia’s war.

As reported by Censor.NET, he made the remarks to journalists at the White House.

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Trump’s statement

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Trump was asked about the possibility of holding elections in Ukraine. He replied:

"Zelenskyy's going to have to get moving, Russia wants to make a deal, and Zelenskyy's going to have to get moving otherwise he's going to miss a great opportunity," the US leader said.

Read more: Ukraine will win war, Putin has already suffered strategic defeat – Finland’s President Stubb

Trump’s pressure

Trump’s comments, which suggested that the Ukrainian leader should step up his role in peace talks, came after Zelenskyy told journalists on February 7 that the White House had set Kyiv and Moscow a deadline until June to reach an agreement to end the war.

The US president has repeatedly put pressure on Zelenskyy, claiming he is not interested in peace or is an obstacle to achieving it.

Read more: Ukraine and Russia are "very close" to peace deal, we have almost achieved it – Trump