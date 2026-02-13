Ukraine will win war, Putin has already suffered strategic defeat – Finland’s President Stubb
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has already suffered a strategic defeat in the war against Ukraine.
Finnish President Alexander Stubb said this on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reported, citing Ukrinform.
Russia’s defeat
"First, Putin has suffered a strategic defeat. He wanted to make Ukraine Russian — and it has become even more European. He wanted to prevent NATO’s expansion — and instead got Finland and Sweden joining. He wanted to keep our defense spending low — and now it is rising to 5%," Stubb said.
- The Finnish leader noted that Russia is also losing in military terms. He pointed out that Russia’s territorial gains on the frontline are insignificant.
Ukraine’s battlefield gains
At the same time, Stubb said that in December last year alone, Ukraine was able to take out about 34,000 Russian occupiers in a single month, and Russia failed to offset those losses with new recruitment.
"So my answer is simple: just keep doing what you are doing, and eventually you will hold on and win this war," Stubb added.
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