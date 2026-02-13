Ukraine will win war, Putin has already suffered strategic defeat – Finland’s President Stubb

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has already suffered a strategic defeat in the war against Ukraine.

Finnish President Alexander Stubb said this on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reported, citing Ukrinform.

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Russia’s defeat

"First, Putin has suffered a strategic defeat. He wanted to make Ukraine Russian — and it has become even more European. He wanted to prevent NATO’s expansion — and instead got Finland and Sweden joining. He wanted to keep our defense spending low — and now it is rising to 5%," Stubb said.

The Finnish leader noted that Russia is also losing in military terms. He pointed out that Russia’s territorial gains on the frontline are insignificant.

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Ukraine’s battlefield gains

At the same time, Stubb said that in December last year alone, Ukraine was able to take out about 34,000 Russian occupiers in a single month, and Russia failed to offset those losses with new recruitment.

"So my answer is simple: just keep doing what you are doing, and eventually you will hold on and win this war," Stubb added.

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