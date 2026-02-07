Putin is considering pause in war, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggested that the Russian leadership may be considering a pause in the war amid the country's deteriorating financial situation, particularly due to the growing budget deficit.

The head of state announced this during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

Russia is losing money

The Russians have less money. We see that there is a report from their Central Bank - more than $80 billion in deficit by 2025. We note that this is in the reports, but in reality it is more than $100 billion, because they have carried over part of the payments to the next year. It happens like this: you calculate a certain deficit, you want to reduce the amount, you transfer the payments to the next year. And at the end of the year, you record 83, but in reality it is 83 plus 19," said Zelenskyy.

In his opinion, this may indicate that Russia may be looking for opportunities to put the war "on hold."

Read more: Russia is signalling that US should recognise Crimea as Russian, - Zelenskyy

Pause

"That's why I think they need a break. I think Putin is thinking about a break. We believe that they will have an even greater deficit this year," said the head of state.