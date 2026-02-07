Russia is signalling that US should recognise Crimea as Russian, - Zelenskyy
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia is seeking recognition of Crimea as Russian territory by the United States, but Ukraine will never agree to actions that contradict its Constitution.
The head of state announced this during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.
"I believe that Russia is most likely sending a signal to America to recognize Crimea, knowing that Ukraine will not recognize it," Zelenskyy said.
In this context, he stressed that the end of the war must be dignified and reliable, "without creating new risks of war by rewarding the aggressor."
"We are simply saying that if anyone wants to resolve issues concerning us that contradict the Constitution of Ukraine or Ukrainian legislation, Ukraine will not support such agreements," the president emphasized.
Peace talks in the UAE
- Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine, the US, and Russia would hold trilateral talks in the UAE.
- Russian dictator Yuri Ushakov's aide confirmed the Russian delegation's participation in the trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) on Friday, 23 January.
- Zelenskyy approved the composition of the Ukrainian delegation.
- According to Zelenskyy, the Donbas issue will be key at the meeting in Abu Dhabi.
- According to media reports, no compromise was reached at the talks in Abu Dhabi. The US and Russia are putting pressure on Ukraine.
- On Saturday, 24 January, the second round of negotiations between representatives of Ukraine, the US, and Russia took place in Abu Dhabi.
- On 4 and 5 February, the next trilateral meetings within the framework of the peace talks took place in Abu Dhabi.
- US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff said that the delegations of Ukraine, Russia, and the US had agreed on the exchange of 314 prisoners. This is the first such exchange in five months.
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