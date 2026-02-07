Russia is signalling that US should recognise Crimea as Russian, - Zelenskyy

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that Russia is seeking recognition of Crimea as Russian territory by the United States, but Ukraine will never agree to actions that contradict its Constitution.

The head of state announced this during a conversation with journalists, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

"I believe that Russia is most likely sending a signal to America to recognize Crimea, knowing that Ukraine will not recognize it," Zelenskyy said.

In this context, he stressed that the end of the war must be dignified and reliable, "without creating new risks of war by rewarding the aggressor."

"We are simply saying that if anyone wants to resolve issues concerning us that contradict the Constitution of Ukraine or Ukrainian legislation, Ukraine will not support such agreements," the president emphasized.

Read more: There is no progress regarding territories and ZNPP. Ukraine once again confirmed principle of "we stand where we stand" in Donbas, - Zelenskyy on negotiations

Peace talks in the UAE